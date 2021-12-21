Man Enters Plea In Local CSC Case Involving Children

December 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County man charged with nearly two dozen criminal sexual conduct crimes involving children will serve at least a decade in prison.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced that 43-year-old Francis Winegarden II of Brighton pleaded guilty to count of first-degree CSC - relationship and one count of fourth-degree CSC – incest. The plea was entered last Friday before Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh.



Winegarden was originally charged with nine counts of first-degree CSC and four counts of second-degree CSC – all involving a person under the age of 13. Additionally, he was charged with five counts of third-degree CSC – incest and two counts of fourth-degree CSC – incest.



The charges are related to incidents that occurred in 2019. Testimony indicated that the minors were forced to perform various sexual acts.



As part of the plea agreement, Winegarden will serve between 10 and 20 years in prison, have lifetime electronic monitoring and must register as a sex offender.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was proud of the work done to secure the guilty plea and they will continue to prioritize survivors in their pursuit of justice against abusers.



Sentencing for Winegarden is set for February 3rd.