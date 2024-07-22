Fowlerville's Coon Prepares for Olympic Games

July 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville native and former University of Michigan wrestler Adam Coon is in Paris, training for the upcoming Olympic games.



The 29-year-old Coon is a heavyweight competing in Greco-Roman wrestling. He was a four-time state champ in high school wrestling at Fowlerville between 2010 and 2013.



He's among five Wolverines wrestling in the summer games for their respective countries.



Opening ceremonies are this Friday, but Coon and other wrestlers won't compete until August 5.