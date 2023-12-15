Fowlerville PD Identify 'Author' of Alleged School Threat

December 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Fowlerville Police Department, in collaboration with the administrative staff at Fowlerville Community Schools, is working to investigate an alleged threat.



FPD could not release specific details of the investigation, but a social media post stated, "the author of the alleged threat has been identified, and appropriate procedures have been implemented both within the school and through law enforcement channels.”





An update was released on the Fowlerville Police Department’s Facebook Page:



“We want to keep you informed about a recent collaborative investigation between the Fowlerville Police Department and Fowlerville Community Schools High School administration regarding an alleged threat. We understand that incidents like these can be concerning, and we are committed to transparency while prioritizing the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.



After a thorough investigation, we are pleased to report that the author of the alleged threat has been identified, and appropriate procedures have been implemented both within the school and through law enforcement channels. Please be assured that every threat involving our school district is meticulously investigated by school administration and our dedicated School Resource Officer, utilizing the full resources of the police department.



We recognize the importance of maintaining a safe learning environment, and we want to emphasize that there will never be an instance where we compromise the safety of our students, faculty, and staff during an investigation. Your trust and confidence in our commitment to safety mean everything to us.



However, we kindly ask for your understanding that, in compliance with the law, neither the police department nor the school can lawfully disclose information pertaining to an ongoing investigation, particularly when juveniles are involved. We understand the desire for information, but sharing unverified details on social media only serves to fuel the flame of hysteria.



Rest assured, we remain dedicated to providing updates and information as soon as it is legally permissible. Your cooperation and support in fostering a secure community for our students are deeply appreciated.”







This is an ongoing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.







A link to the social media post from FPD is provided.