Fowlerville Family Fair Awarded State Grant For Grandstand Upgrades

May 17, 2024

The Fowlerville Family Fair has been awarded a big state grant.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the recipients of the 2024 competitive grants to county fairs to make building and other capital improvements on their fairground facilities.



Among the confirmed recipients of the Capital Improvement grants is the Fowlerville Family Fair, which was awarded $100,000 for grandstand upgrades.



This year’s fair runs from July 22nd through the 27th, and is put on by the Fowlerville Agricultural Society.



Additionally, MDARD also awarded grants to associations or other organized events hosting fairs/expositions showing livestock and commodities. The capital improvement program provides additional funds for county fair officials to help make needed improvements to their fairground facilities; including but not limited to structural improvements or other renovations to buildings.



The shows and expositions grants also provide financial support for awards in the form of premiums or promotional activities of the livestock and commodity expositions, fairs, and festivals.