Fowlerville Fair To Hold Independent Youth Livestock Exhibit

April 10, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Organizers with the Fowlerville Family Fair have announced they will be holding an independent youth show in the absence of 4H’s presence.



Last weekend, Michigan State University, which runs the Michigan 4H Foundation, cancelled all face-to-face 4H events until September due to coronavirus concerns.



Fowlerville Family Fair Board Secretary Tim Tersigni said this decision was disheartening. He calls the youth exhibit show a big draw to the fair, which occurs annually during the last week of July. Tersigni told WHMI, “It’s a great thing for kids to participate in. They learn a lot taking care of these animals. And unfortunately, a lot of the kids because of the timing of our fair, they already have significant amounts of time, energy, and money invested in their projects, already, just to have them effectively shuttled.”



Wednesday night, however, the Fowlerville Family Fair Board made a unanimous decision to hold a show of their own in its place. Tersigni says they are still working out details, but the idea is to mirror what has been in place, but without 4H’s affiliation. Kids will be able to exhibit their steer, pigs, hens, and other livestock, selling them at the end of the week, like normal.



As for COVID 19-health concerns, Tersigni says the entire situation is very fluid and they will have to follow any guidelines set by the state government and health officials. With the fair still more than 3months out, he says they are planning on going on as-is until they are told they can’t. If there are changes that need to be made with regards to social distancing, gloves, or masks, he says they will assess those as they come along. Tersigini says they are just trying to get a little normalcy going in this very abnormal society we’re living in right now.



For more information and updates, be sure to check out the fair’s Facebook page or website, www.fowlervillefamilyfair.com