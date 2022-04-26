A Forgery Ring with Michigan Ties

Brothers Donald and Mark Henkel and Raymond Paparella all plead not guilty to the charges. Authorities allege the Michigan brothers altered and applied false signatures to paintings, sports memorabilia, Hollywood and music collectibles to make them appear genuine and more valuable to art houses, galleries and individual buyers. The forgeries included paintings, baseballs, bats, record albums and photographs. It’s also alleged Donald Henkel used a vintage pen to make the work seem more valuable. According to court records the Henkels recruited straw buyers, including Paparella, who would pose as owners of the art pieces. A forged baseball with Cy Young’s signature fetched $120,000 at an auction. The men face 20 years in prison if convicted.