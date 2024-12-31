Ford’s X Account ‘Compromised’ By Pro-Palestine Posts

December 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ford Motor Company on Monday said its social media account on X was hacked after posts referencing Israel and Palestine were made on Monday.



"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford," the company wrote on the platform.



"They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach."



The posts have since been deleted, but were shared as screenshots from X users in the comments on Ford's post.



The deleted posts read "Free Palestine," "Israel is a terrorist state," and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," according to the screenshots. It was not initially known who might have published the messages.



Ford has around 1.5 million followers on X.