Windshield Wiper Arm Recall

April 21, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



650,000 Ford pickups and SUVs are involved because the company says the wiper arms can crack, break and fail. The recall involves certain F-150’s, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators from the 20-21 through 20-22 model years. Also included are the heavier line of F-250’s, 350, 450 & 550’s in the same model years. 20-21 to 20-22. Documents filed with US safety regulators, the teeth on the wiper arms are not the proper length and can wear and eventually strip, causing loss of visibility. Dealers will replace both front wiper arms and owners will be notified by a letter starting on May 23rd. There have been no reports of any injuries.