Ford, GM Issue Recalls Affecting 590,000 Vehicles

September 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 144,000 of its 2022-2024 Ford Maverick vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the rearview camera.



The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the rearview camera image may freeze when the vehicle is in reverse, potentially increasing the risk of a collision.



General Motors is recalling 449,671 pickup trucks and SUVs due to a potentially faulty low brake fluid warning system.



The recall affects the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, as well as the 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV models.



According to the NHTSA, the electronic brake control module software on these vehicles may fail to illuminate a warning light when brake fluid levels drop, compromising braking performance and increasing the risk of an accident.



GM will deploy an over-the-air software update to correct the electronic brake control module for the affected vehicles.



Both automakers have communicated that they are taking immediate steps to address these safety concerns through dealer networks and customer notifications.