Parole Denied For Man Who Sexually Assaulted Brighton Woman

January 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan parole board has reversed an earlier decision to parole a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a local woman.



The Board reconsidered its decision and denied parole for 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi after an appeal of the Board’s previous decision. The appeal was submitted by Attorney General Dana Nessel to the Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2022.



The Parole Board’s reconsideration and denial comes after Judge Suzanne Geddis granted Nessel’s emergency stay of enforcement of the order to release Jarvi until an appeal hearing could be conducted.



Jarvi pleaded no contest in 1994 and was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison for his assault, rape, and kidnapping of Wendy Jo Morrison of Brighton. She was on her way home from work in 1993 when she was kidnapped at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and attacked for hours before managing to escape.



In October of last year, the Michigan Parole Board voted to grant Jarvi parole after 28 years in prison for multiple crimes, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony firearm possession. Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014 and it was repeatedly denied until October 2022.



In requesting the stay, Nessel argued that it was evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to the state.



Had the emergency stay not been granted, Jarvi would have been released from prison on December 20th, 2022.



In response to the news of Jarvi’s parole denial, Morrison said “Attorney General Dana Nessel personally responded to my concerns about Jarvi’s release. She made me feel heard and seen when I was ready to give up and has reaffirmed my faith in the justice system. I am grateful to Dana Nessel, Assistant Attorney General John Pallas, and everyone at the Department of Attorney General who worked on this case to help keep our community safe”.



Nessel said they are grateful the Parole Board understood the importance of their appeal and made the decision to reverse itself. She said “it took immense courage for the victim to ask for our assistance and we had an obligation to act. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and the safety of the public”.