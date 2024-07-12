Flood Warning Issued for Areas Along Huron River

July 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic



National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for areas along the Huron River -- including Hamburg Township, parts of Milford and Ann Arbor.



This is due to heavy rains from Beryl earlier this week.



"Huron River is at 6.9. It's expected to crest by Sunday at 7.4. That's just below the moderate flooding level," says Kristi Wahoski at the Livingston County Emergency Management Office.



"Along Branch Drive along Ore Lake is typically the first place that is affected, and right now they're in fine shape. We usually see water creeping up toward the houses at 7.7 and we're not anticipating it will get that high."



Residents can access flood gauge data on the Hamburg Township website linked below.