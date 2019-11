Flood Warning Issued for Huron River at Hamburg

November 3, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Huron River at Hamburg. Heavy rainfall during the week has produced flood-level stage for the river near Hamburg. The forecast is for the water level to rise above the flood stage of 6.5 feet tonight and crest at around 6.8 feet by Tuesday evening. Minor flooding is predicted. (TT)