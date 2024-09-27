Traffic Shifts For I-96 Flex Route Project

September 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Upcoming traffic shifts are scheduled as part of the I-96 Flex Route project, starting this weekend.



While the project continues, MDOT advises work to rebuild the westbound lanes has been nearly completed.



Westbound traffic will be shifted back onto the westbound side of the freeway in two stages over the next month. The shift requires lane markings, overhead sign installation, and lane and ramp closures.



From 5am to 3pm this Saturday, westbound I-96 will have traffic shifted from Beck Road to Kent Lake Road, along with lane and ramp closures. Once shifted, traffic will have two lanes open until November when it returns to three lanes.



The following ramps remain closed:

-The Beck Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96

-Westbound I-96 Exit 155A and 155B to northbound and southbound Milford Road

-The Milford Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96





In October, westbound I-96 will have lane and ramp closures from I-275 to Beck Road for the next stage of the traffic switch. Once traffic is shifted, there will be two lanes open on eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 until early November when eastbound I-96 will reopen to three lanes.





On Friday, October 4th to Saturday, October 5th



-10pm to Noon: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road for overhead sign installation.





On Saturday, October 5th



-Noon - 3pm: Eastbound I-96 will remain closed from Milford Road to Wixom Road.





Saturday, October 12th



-Midnight – 8am: Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 for overhead sign installation.



-8am – 3pm: Eastbound I-96 will remain closed from Wixom Road to Novi Road for overhead sign installation.





In November, three lanes will be open in each direction of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with all ramps open. Work on the shoulders/flex lanes and ramp meters/signals will continue and are expected to be operational in early 2025.



Updates can be found in the provided link.