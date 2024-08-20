First Day of Classes for Howell Public Schools

August 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's the first day of school in Howell, Livingston County's largest district with more than 6,800 students.



While there are no major policy changes to start the new year, Superintendent Erin MacGregor says a couple construction projects are still going on.



"We're actually putting the new community ball fields in out at Three Fires Elementary School, because as we move to replace Northwest Elementary School, we're going to lose those ball fields," he says.



"In addition to that, we're about ready to start a project at Parker Middle School for a new turf field there. So, those two things will get done this fall."



One issue MacGregor does want to address as classes begin, is the negative effects of too much screen time.



"Electronic devices, cell phones specifically. We don't have any new policies in place, but we certainly want to make sure we are being accountable to the policies we have in place," he said.



"There's healthy screen time. There's unhealthy screen time. I think we need to teach our kids which one is which, and when to use a screen at the most relative time."



Howell's first day of classes comes at the same time Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, just on the other side of Grand River Avenue.



"Having a half-day in place does work out well. The event is scheduled for around three o'clock. We're going to have kids on buses and departing well before that," MacGregor added.