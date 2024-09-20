Hot, Dry Weather Elevates Wildfire Risk

September 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The recent stretch of unseasonably warm, dry weather is perfect for late-summer outdoor activities but state officials warn that it also boosts wildfire risk.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that means taking care to prevent wildfires when people work and play outside this week.



So far in 2024, DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 180 fires covering more than 800 acres.



MDNR Fire Specialist Jeff Vasher said “Most importantly, if you are planning to burn yard debris, make sure weather conditions allow for burning. Debris burns that escape are the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.”



Fire danger goes up when it is hot and dry and increases even more when weather turns windy. Windborne embers can travel far and fast, turning a small fire into a large one.



The DNR says if you are building a campfire or bonfire, keep it within a contained pit or ring and make sure you thoroughly put out the fire before you leave it for the night. That means dousing/drenching the fire with water, stirring the ashes, and dousing/drenching again.



The DNR offered additional safety tips:



-Never leave any fire unattended.

-Keep a hose or other water source nearby.

-Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging and don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.

-Don't shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs.

-Don't burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.

-Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves, and natural materials.



Those who intend to burn yard debris can visit the provided link to see if weather conditions allow for burning in different areas.