Fire Destroys Hamburg Township Home

April 10, 2019

A Hamburg Township home was destroyed by fire Tuesday.



The fire at the single-story home in the 11000 block of McGregor Road was called in shortly after 5:30pm. Flames were visible by the time firefighters arrived on the scene with the smoke visible for miles.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office issued an alert warning to avoid the McGregor and Dexter-Pinckney Road area and several fire trucks at one point used the Dexter-Pinckney Road bridge, which was closed off, to pump water from the Huron River.



There were no injuries reported, while the cause of the fire remains unknown, although there were reports that it was started by a pile of burning leaves. Picture from Facebook. (JK)