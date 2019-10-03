Fire Destroys Genoa Township Manufactured Home

October 3, 2019

A manufactured home was destroyed by fire this morning in Genoa Township.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority was dispatched at 5:48am to a fire in a single family residence in the 1700 block of Sandy Shore Road, located off of Hacker Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene flames were visible from the structure, which was unoccupied.



They began an immediate attack on the fire, with firefighters working their way inside. The home was said to be full of personal belongings, which hampered their efforts. At one point, the floor of the home gave way, with several firefighters falling through. One sustained minor injuries.



The fire was extinguished within about half an hour, although they remained on scene for several hours overhauling the debris and putting out hot spots. A cause has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.



The Howell Area Fire Authority assisted at the scene, while the Green Oak Township Fire Department provided backup coverage. Also assisting at the scene was the DART Team, Livingston County EMS and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. (JK)