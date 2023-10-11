Fieldcrest Drive Closure In Green Oak Township This Weekend

October 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure in a busy area is planned in Green Oak Township this weekend as part of the US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 construction.



Both northbound and southbound Fieldcrest Drive from Bishop Road to Lee Road will be closed starting around 3am on Saturday, lasting through 6am Monday.



Detours will be in effect.



For southbound Fieldcrest Drive, traffic will be detoured from Lee Road to southbound US-23, to Silver Lake Road, then back to Fieldcrest Drive.



For northbound Fieldcrest Drive, traffic will be detoured from Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23, to Lee Road and then Fieldcrest Drive.



MDOT says residences within the closure will have access to their driveways from either northbound or southbound Fieldcrest Road.