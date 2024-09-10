"Field Of Dreams" Club To Host Season Finale Saturday

September 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local club that allows people of all abilities to play baseball is gearing up for its big season finale game this weekend.



Ron Johnson and his son Alec Johnson had started a Peer Buddy Baseball Club in 2015 called “Field of Dreams” that offers individuals a chance to play baseball that normally would not have an opportunity to play due to disabilities or other circumstances that have prevented them from playing an organized sport.



The Field of Dreams Club will have their big finale game event Saturday, September 14th on the Howell High School Softball Field from 11am to 2pm.



Alec is now in his last year of Master’s degree at Lawrence Technology University for becoming a Physician Assistant and is still passionate about providing this program.



Alec’s brother Nicholas Johnson will be 21 years old this year and has a rare disorder called FG Syndrome along with Autism, which inspired him to create this club and start the program.



At the upcoming game, Ron Johnson said they’ll be announcing the players and coaches onto the field and play music when they come up to bat. At the end of the event, they’ll receive trophies and awards.



Facebook photos.