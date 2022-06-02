Moves & Promotions

June 2, 2022

Ken Rogulski / newsw@whmi.com



Fenton School superintendent Adam Hartley has announced his resignation

effective June 30th. Hartley is to become the executive director of alternative

education for Lansing area schools. That according to a press release. The Board

of Education will name Heidie Ciesielski as the new superintendent of Fenton

schools, effective July 1. She served as Executive Director of Teaching and

Learning for the district after working eight years as a middle school principal