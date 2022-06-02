Moves & Promotions
June 2, 2022
Ken Rogulski / newsw@whmi.com
Fenton School superintendent Adam Hartley has announced his resignation
effective June 30th. Hartley is to become the executive director of alternative
education for Lansing area schools. That according to a press release. The Board
of Education will name Heidie Ciesielski as the new superintendent of Fenton
schools, effective July 1. She served as Executive Director of Teaching and
Learning for the district after working eight years as a middle school principal