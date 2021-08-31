Much Ado About Inaugural Fenton Shakespeare Festival

August 31, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Tickets are now on sale for a multi-weekend event in Fenton celebrating arguably the world’s most beloved playwright.



The inaugural Fenton Shakespeare Festival will take place in Rackham Park, behind the Fenton Community Center, on September 11th, 12th, 18th, and 19th. The Wishing Well Theatre will be bringing performances of Much Ado About Nothing- Shakespeare’s classic comedy about love, deception, and mistaken identities, with a twist. This version is being set in the 1950s and will incorporate music and fashion from that era. The production is made up of a company of award-winning professional actors being directed by the former chair of the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre Department, Carolyn Gillespie.



Along with the play, the festival will feature live art demonstrations and snacks from local vendors.



Rebecca Philippi, President of Wishing Well Theatre, said that if this event is successful, they plan on making it an annual festival of fun and culture that will benefit local businesses and community members of all ages.



Tickets cost between $10 and $25. Discounts are available when purchased in advance at www.Eventbright.com or through the link below.



Group rates can be negotiated by emailing wishingwelltheatreinc@gmail.com