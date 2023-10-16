City Of Fenton Purchases Sewer Units

October 16, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The City of Fenton will soon be getting some new sewer units.



On Monday October 9th, Fenton City Council approved the purchase of 113 sewer units from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office of Water and Waste Services.



The units cost $1501.61 each, with a total project cost of $169,681.93.



According to reports published by the Tri-County Times, contracts for the District 3 sewer treatment plant between Livingston and Genesee County were signed in 2003 and the treatment plant on Hogan Road in Fenton Township obtained expansion approval for Livingston County. The expansion took place in 2004.



Discussions of an expansion date back to the 1970’s, when an EPA study by HUD recommended that a portion of Livingston County become part of District 3.



A memo from City Manager Lynn Markland says the price on the units is the original 2004 cost.