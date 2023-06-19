Fenton Man Hospitalized After Crashing Dirt Bike Saturday

June 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a crash over the weekend in Howell Township.



At around 5:19pm Saturday, Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single off-road dirt bike versus tree crash that occurred on Allen Road west of Burkhart Road.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 37-year-old Fenton resident was operating a Kawasaki dirt bike westbound on Allen Road. The driver went off the roadway to the right, was ejected off the , and struck two trees. He was transported by EMS to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was last listed in critical condition.



The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.