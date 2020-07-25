New Fire Truck Being Welcomed In Fenton Next Week

July 25, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Fenton firefighters will adhere to an old tradition next week as they welcome a new truck into service.



In 2019, Fenton City Council approved a bid process and subsequent purchase of a new fire truck. Trucks generally take a year for delivery after order, and that time is nearly up. Earlier this month, four members of the Fenton Fire Department visited the plant in Pennsylvania to perform inspection on the apparatus, and drove it themselves to Gross Ile where it is getting equipment mounted, according to the Tri County Times.



On Thursday at 6:30pm, members of the department will push the new truck into the station. This tradition is born from the days when horse drawn wagons and steamers had to be put back in the station by hand and by doing so, it honors past members. Firefighters will soon begin multiple training sessions with the vehicle, which is expected to be placed into service on August 10th.



The apparatus is a pumper truck. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, pumper trucks have permanently mounted fire pumps with at least a 750-gallons-per-minute water tank. Their primary purpose is to combat structural and associated fires.



The truck reportedly cost just over $620,000. The city placed 50% of that cost as down payment and is financing the remaining amount with a 7-year loan. New fire trucks generally last 20 years.