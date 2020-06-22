Fatal Rollover Kills Oakland County Woman

June 22, 2020

An Oakland County resident was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Brighton Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched just before 2pm to the report of an accident at Northbound US-23 and I-96 in Brighton Township involving a Jeep Liberty and a Chevrolet Corvette. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 21-year-old Delaware, Ohio resident was operating a 2003 Jeep Liberty eastbound on I-96 to northbound US-23. When the Jeep Liberty merged from the entrance ramp to the right lane of US-23, it struck a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette being driven by a 48-year-old Waterford resident. Both vehicles rolled as a result of the crash. The Waterford resident was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS while the Ohio resident was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Northbound US 23 at eastbound 96 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours during the investigation. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. It was determined both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Green Oak Township Police Department, Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and the Michigan Department of Transportation



This crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



It was the second fatal accident in as many days in Livingston County. On Saturday, a motorcyclist was killed when he lost control on I-96 near Nicholson Road in Handy Township. Alcohol and speed were also not thought to be factors in that crash.