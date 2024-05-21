Man Mauled To Death By Dog In Farmington Hills

May 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was mauled to death by his dog over the weekend – marking the second such attack in Oakland County in less than a week.



At around 8pm last Saturday, Farmington Hills Police responded to a residence in the 22,000 block of Elmgrove Street on a report of an injured man who had been attacked by a family dog.



Police say a family member of the resident called 911 to report that he went to his relative’s home after not hearing from him all day, and upon arrival, found the man unconscious, laying on the ground in the backyard of the home with the dog pulling at his body. The family member advised that he was able to contain the dog in the house prior to calling 911. There were no other people in the home.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man unconscious with significant wounds consistent with animal bites. Farmington Hills firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene, provided aid and transported the victim to Corewell Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.



The Oakland County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, which ruled the manner of death as accidental and the cause of death as K-9 mauling. The dog, which has been turned over to the Oakland County Animal Control, is believed to be a Pitbull mix.



Investigators are working with family members to determine if the dog had any previous history of aggression or could have been labeled as “dangerous or potentially dangerous” by Farmington Hills City Ordinance.



Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.



Saturday’s attack follows another in Wixom last Wednesday that involved a 1-year-old girl who was severely injured after being attacked by two dogs.



Police said the homeowner and their 1-year-old grandchild were attacked by the family’s two pit bulls. Both suffered injuries, but the grandparent was treated on scene but the child sustained bites to her face, forehead, lower back, and leg; resulting in severe lacerations. She was hospitalized in critical condition and was to undergo surgery.



Messages seeking an update on her condition have been placed with Wixom Police.