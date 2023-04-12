GoFundMe Page for Motorcyclist Killed in Genoa Twp Crash

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A GoFundMe Page has been created to support the family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Genoa Township.



The page was created by friend, Jessica Hawkins, in support of 38-year-old James Hooks's fiance' and three children.



Hawkins told WHMI that Hooks has two daughters and a son. One of those children is special needs and 100% of funds will be directed toward his fiancé' and their family.



According to the police report, Hooks was riding his 1985 Honda Motorcycle on Grand River Avenue around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10th, when he was struck by a pickup truck near the Log Cabin Restaurant.



Hooks was a chef at the Log Cabin restaurant and passed away one day before what would have been his 39th birthday.



The GoFundMe Page states that Hooks was a Stage 4 cancer survivor and a Guiness World Record holder in body building.



The link to the GoFundMe Page is provided.