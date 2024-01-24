Former Police Cadet Starts New Business Near Brighton

January 24, 2024

A Brighton area woman who suffered life-threatening injuries as a police cadet is making a new life for herself in a very different kind of career. Allexandra Zieleniewski opened up a business this month called Estheticul at the Green Oak Village Place lifestyle mall just south of Brighton.



Allexandra, who is 21, recently completed a course to become an esthetician, which is a licensed skin care professional. Estheticians offer treatments to improve the health and appearance of the skin, providing services like facials, lash lifts, eyebrow waxing, laser resurfacing, microdermabrasion, hair removal, chemical peels and makeup applications.



It’s been a long road to recovery for Allexandra, who was critically injured in December of 2022 when, as a city of Lansing police cadet, she and her partner officer responded to an accident on US-127 and the patrol car she was in was struck by an impaired driver. The impact resulted in back injuries and a traumatic brain injury. It took many months of recovery and left her unable to enter the police academy and pursue the career she had desired.



Allexandra won a kindness commendation when she was only 5 from the Brighton Police Dept. and is credited with helping start the Brighton Youth Leadership Police Academy. She also assisted Brighton Area Schools Pack of Dogs Founder Karen Storey in a successful fundraiser for the program. Storey said, "(Allexandra) is an amazing young woman.” She says she started her new business because she “wanted to still have a hand in helping people, even if it wasn’t my original way of doing it.”



Her business is located inside of Sola Salons, next to Honey Baked Ham, at 9795 Village Place Blvd. The phone number is 248-556-6757.