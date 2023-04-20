Slotkin Requests Federal Funding For 15 Projects

April 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman is advocating for federal funding for 15 projects impacting Michigan’s 7th District – including some locally.



U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin is working to secure federal funding through Congress’ annual spending bill. She successfully secured over $24 (m) million in the 2023 fiscal year to fund local projects.



Slotkin said her top priority in selecting the 15 projects was to look for real solutions to issues facing communities across Michigan’s 7th District. She said “that includes building new affordable and mixed-use housing in Ingham County; upgrading water infrastructure in places like South Lyon and Grand Ledge; and – in response to the shooting at MSU and threats of gun violence throughout mid-Michigan – providing life-saving trauma-care kits to all K-12 classrooms in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties, and upgrading the MSU Emergency Operations Center - the center of the law enforcement response to the shooting on campus”.



The slate of projects was selected following a rigorous review process that incorporated historical and census data. All have been vetted and are said to have widespread local support.



In Livingston County, Slotkin is requesting $850,000 on behalf of the Unadilla Township Fire Department. The project would purchase a fire engine/pumper/rescue apparatus to replace an unrepairable vehicle from 1995.



For Lyon Township, $8 (m) million is being requested for sewer and utility improvements.



For the Milford Police Department, $160,800 is being requested for training and equipment. The proposal would equip police officers with both body-worn and in-car cameras, and establish a de-escalation training program.



For the City of Owosso, Slotkin is requesting $12.5 (m) million for the construction of a public safety building.



The requests will be provided to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration in the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2024 – which is the first step of a long process.



Details about all of the projects are available in the attached release.