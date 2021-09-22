Advocates Of Build Back Better Agenda To Rally Thursday

September 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Elected officials along with environmental and justice advocates will rally at Livingston County Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office to encourage passage of the budget reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the Build Back Better Act.



The Act aims to bolster clean energy, fix aging water infrastructure, expand electric vehicle use, create union jobs and act on climate change. Environmental and justice advocates are urging Michigan’s Congressional Delegation to finish the job and vote “Yes” on President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.



On August 24th, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a budget resolution setting the framework for the Build Back Better Agenda. Now, Congress could have a vote on the full package as soon as the end of September.



A coalition of environmental, labor, and community justice groups are calling for bold action to address the climate crisis, protect water and deliver justice to communities that have been harmed by historical injustices.



Among the groups taking part in Thursday’s rally include:



Sierra Club MI Chapter

Michigan League of Conservation Voters (Michigan LCV)

Blue Green Alliance

Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition

Michigan Alliance for Justice in Climate

MI United

MI Climate Action Network

MI Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network

Clean Water Action



The rally starts at 2pm at Slotkin’s Lansing office located at 1100 W. Saginaw Street, Suite 3A.