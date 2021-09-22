Advocates Of Build Back Better Agenda To Rally Thursday
September 22, 2021
By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Elected officials along with environmental and justice advocates will rally at Livingston County Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office to encourage passage of the budget reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the Build Back Better Act.
The Act aims to bolster clean energy, fix aging water infrastructure, expand electric vehicle use, create union jobs and act on climate change. Environmental and justice advocates are urging Michigan’s Congressional Delegation to finish the job and vote “Yes” on President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
On August 24th, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a budget resolution setting the framework for the Build Back Better Agenda. Now, Congress could have a vote on the full package as soon as the end of September.
A coalition of environmental, labor, and community justice groups are calling for bold action to address the climate crisis, protect water and deliver justice to communities that have been harmed by historical injustices.
Among the groups taking part in Thursday’s rally include:
Sierra Club MI Chapter
Michigan League of Conservation Voters (Michigan LCV)
Blue Green Alliance
Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition
Michigan Alliance for Justice in Climate
MI United
MI Climate Action Network
MI Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network
Clean Water Action
The rally starts at 2pm at Slotkin’s Lansing office located at 1100 W. Saginaw Street, Suite 3A.