Chevy Confirms Electric Vette

April 26, 2022

Ken Rogulski



General Motors has confirmed what President Biden said 18 months ago, that there will be an electric

Corvette. GM President Mark Reuss announced in addition to a gasoline-powered Z-06, they will offer

an electrified and fully electric Corvette in the future. According to a GM spokesman, electrified means

that it’s not a full Ev, but he declined further on specifics. Reuss in a network interview said the

electrified Corvette will come out as early as next year and that names and release dates will be

announced later.