Chevy Confirms Electric Vette
April 26, 2022
Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com
General Motors has confirmed what President Biden said 18 months ago, that there will be an electric
Corvette. GM President Mark Reuss announced in addition to a gasoline-powered Z-06, they will offer
an electrified and fully electric Corvette in the future. According to a GM spokesman, electrified means
that it’s not a full Ev, but he declined further on specifics. Reuss in a network interview said the
electrified Corvette will come out as early as next year and that names and release dates will be
announced later.