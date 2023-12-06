Couple Days Left To Donate To Snack Pack Drive For Local Students

December 6, 2023

This week marks the final push for needed donations as part of an annual snack food drive that provides for local students in need.



Children who are homeless often have a number of challenges that can cause disruptions to their education. The McKinney-Vento Act is in place to support students who are homeless, living in temporary situations, or might be in transition of housing. To combat those challenges, the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) developed The Education Project which strives to support student needs and reduce the impact of homelessness.



Throughout the school year, students considered McKinney-Vento eligible are able to receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch. That means that students have the opportunity to eat at least two meals five days a week. Affording food can be very costly - especially for a family with a limited income.



Every winter break, The Education Project has a snack pack donation drive to help supplement the meals students would typically be provided at school.



The donation drive runs through this Friday, December 8th. All items can be dropped off at Livingston Educational Service Agency located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell between the hours of 8am – 4pm. The snack packs will be distributed next week.



Organizers say without the support of the community, the snack packs would not happen and it is greatly appreciated by the families, students, The Education Project, and LESA.



Some items being collected include pudding, fruit cups, snack-size crackers and chips, granola bars, mini cereal boxes, soup, ramen noodles, and juice boxes among others.



More information is available in the attachments.