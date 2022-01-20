Economist Will Kickoff Chamber Speaker Series

January 20, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An economist who specializes in the real estate sector will kick off a new speaker series being sponsored by The Greater Livingston County Chamber Alliance.



Elliot Eisenberg, President and Chief Economist of GraphsandLaughs, LLC, will be the keynote speaker for the first of a 5-part series focusing on an Economic Forecast for 2022. The series, called Changing the Game, will kick off on Wednesday, January 26th from 9 to 11am at Crystal Gardens Banquet and Conference Center in Genoa Township.



Eisenberg, a former Senior Economist with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C., is the creator of the multifamily stock index (the first nationally recognized index to track the total return of public firms principally involved in the ownership and management of apartments).



He has also authored more than eighty-five articles, serves on the Expert Advisory Board of Mortgage Market Guide and is a regular consultant to several large real estate professional associations, hedge funds and investment advisory groups, as well as being featured in Bloomberg, Business Week, Forbes, Fortune, and many other publications.



The event’s moderator will be David Snodgrass, President & CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union, which is the launching sponsor for the series. Snodgrass called Eisenberg “both highly knowledgeable and highly entertaining” and that his daily economic 70-word brief is “literally the first thing” he reads in his inbox each morning.



The cost is $35.00 per event or $130 for the entire series and includes a buffet breakfast.



