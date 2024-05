Eastbound I-696 Closure Set Saturday

May 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More closures for motorists and commuters.



Eastbound I-696 will be closed from M-10 to Lahser in Southfield on Saturday from 7am-7pm.



MDOT advises the work is weather dependent and if needed, will be moved to Sunday.



Traffic will be detoured to southbound M-10 to eastbound I-696, just east of US-24/Telegraph Road.