East Huron Street Project Continuing In Village Of Milford

May 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road grading work and spot concrete repairs are taking place as part of an ongoing project in the Village of Milford.



Road grading and driveway removals have been underway as part of the East Huron Street project. Access to driveways has been maintained at the end of each day, but residents are advised to expect minor delays during active driveway removal and temporary gravel placement.



To minimize disturbance over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, concrete curb and driveways are scheduled to start after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, May 31st - weather pending.



Weather permitting, spot concrete repairs will take place starting this week on Prince, Bishop, and Queen Streets as well as Queen Court. Information on concrete work was being distributed to all impacted residents and notices were also being provided to residents whose access to driveways may be limited.



The Village is requesting that people do not touch or walk or ride on the newly poured concrete. Officials say footprints, tire marks, and writing can result in future issues with sidewalks and may require damaged sections to be removed and replaced – which leads to additional costs and delays to other scheduled work.



Huron Street remains closed to thru traffic for the duration of the project.