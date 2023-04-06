DTE Worker from Milford Fatally Struck by Piece of Equipment

April 6, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@whmi.com



A DTE maintenance worker was killed on Tuesday, April 4th after a piece of equipment fell on top of him in Oakland County.



According to MIOSHA, the 61-year-old man was from Milford and he worked as an electrical maintenance journeyman. He was part of the multi-person crew that was called to a substation in Clarkston on Tuesday evening to dismantle a transformer.



Around 7:00 p.m. a piece of radiator equipment detached from the transformer and struck the man. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.



No other information was available as to what caused the incident and the victim's name was not released.



An investigation is ongoing.



The MIOSHA report can be found at the provided link.