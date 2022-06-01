Keep Kids Safe

June 1, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



Water Safety for kids is on the top of parents’ minds, one day after a six year old

drowned at a beach in Kensington Metro Park on Monday. Parents are using the

buddy system with their kids. Each one keeping an eye on the other. Some

parents are using brightly colored life jackets to help keep their kids heads above

water. The little 6 year old was found by rescuers floating in a weeded area. CPR

was performed, She was transported to a hospital, but she was pronounced

dead. Meanwhile the Oakland County Sheriff’s office is continuing their

investigation.