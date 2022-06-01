Keep Kids Safe
June 1, 2022
Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com
Water Safety for kids is on the top of parents’ minds, one day after a six year old
drowned at a beach in Kensington Metro Park on Monday. Parents are using the
buddy system with their kids. Each one keeping an eye on the other. Some
parents are using brightly colored life jackets to help keep their kids heads above
water. The little 6 year old was found by rescuers floating in a weeded area. CPR
was performed, She was transported to a hospital, but she was pronounced
dead. Meanwhile the Oakland County Sheriff’s office is continuing their
investigation.