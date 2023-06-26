Drivers Advised of Closures on US-23 in Brighton & Green Oak Township

June 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Drivers will encounter more orange barrels throughout US-23 in areas of Brighton and Green Oak Township on Tuesday, June 27.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says traffic will be shifted on northbound and southbound US-23 between Lee Road and I-96, starting on Tuesday. One lane of northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of the highway.





MDOT listed these other closures to US-23:



Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from Grand River Avenue to Spencer Road from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.



The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23 will have intermittent closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.



The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-23 will have intermittent closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.



Northbound US-23 will be closed from Silver Lake to I-96 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29.



The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will have intermittent closures from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29.





The work is part of MDOT's ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.