"Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" Campaign Underway

August 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway as the busy Labor Day holiday nears - and officials say alarming data shows the late-summer enforcement period is needed more than ever.



The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning notes in 2023, nearly 41% of traffic crash fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol or drugs.



The busy Labor Day holiday is fast approaching with families and friends making plans for fun outdoor activities and late-summer road trips. The Office says sadly, the holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.



Over the Labor Day holiday weekend periods from 2019 to 2023, there were 44 driver fatalities in traffic crashes in Michigan. In those crashes, 43.2% of the drivers killed were alcohol- and/or drug-impaired.



That’s why through the remainder of August and the Labor Day holiday weekend, Michigan State Police and county and municipal police agencies across the state are encouraging motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions.



During a three-week period through September 2nd, there will be increased enforcement and messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.



OHSP Director Katie Bower said “Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or taking drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road. The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving.”



In Michigan during 2023, there were 8,817 alcohol-involved crashes (with 297 fatalities) and 2,250 drug-involved crashes (with 256 fatalities), according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.



Bower said “Driving impaired is a choice. We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on consuming substances that impair driving abilities.”



Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although drivers can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.



To increase awareness and encourage safe and sober driving, the OHSP is funding a statewide media campaign about the dangers of impaired driving.



The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the United States Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.