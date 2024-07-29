Drainage Work On Dixboro Road

Drainage work could cause some travel delays in Northfield and Salem Townships for the next couple of weeks.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is beginning drainage work today on Dixboro Road between 5 Mile and 6 Mile Roads.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.



The drainage work is expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.