Chief District Court Probation Officer Recognized By County Board

July 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Chief District Court Probation Officer was recognized recently by the Board of Commissioners.



Dorian Harrow was presented the 1st Quarter 2022 Employee Recognition by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners at Monday evening’s meeting. Harrow has been an employee with the Livingston County Courts for over a decade and has served as the Chief Probation Officer for over six years.



In attendance to show support and appreciation was Dorian’s family, 53rd District Court Administrator Marisa Lutz, Chief Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty and District Court Judge Daniel Bain.



Lutz said she’s proud of Harrow and honored to work with such a talented and dedicated individual who has made such a positive impact on so many lives. As Chief Probation Officer, she said Harrow “inspires, motivates and encourages” staff to follow his lead.



Harrow is pictured middle with the Livingston County BOC, excluding board member, Mitch Zajac.



Harrow is also pictured with his family: wife, Lori (left) / mom, Ronnie (right) / daughters (front), Jillian and Emily.