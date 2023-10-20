DNR Virtually Conducts State Land Review Oct. 24 and 25

October 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



If you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding or otherwise enjoying public lands, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants your feedback.



In 2013, the DNR developed a public land strategy aimed at guiding public land ownership and maximizing benefits to residents and the state’s natural resources. As part of its multiyear state land review process, the DNR has completed review of the ninth and final group of parcels and is now determining which ones best meet its goal of delivering broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.



The state land review covers approximately 240,000 acres of public land, including parcels that are 200 acres or smaller in size, or difficult to manage due to irregular shape, resulting in a significant shared private-public boundary.



The DNR is hosting two virtual public meetings Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 25, to give people the opportunity to learn more about the state land review process and parcels currently under review.



The public is also invited to share their input.



The review will be conducted on a county-by-county basis, 10 counties at a time.



Information on how you can participate via Microsoft Teams or your smart device is available at the provided link.