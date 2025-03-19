DNR: Prescribed Burns in Washtenaw, Oakland Counties

March 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports it will conduct two prescribed burns Wednesday:



• In Washtenaw County’s Sylvan Township, eight acres will be burned starting around 11 a.m. to clear debris, which will prepare the area for chemical treatments. This will promote the growth of planted prairie grasses and help control invasive weed species.



• A 21-acre burn in Oakland County's Highland Charter Township will begin around 1:30 p.m. to encourage new growth and seed population of big bluestem and Indian grass.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



The "Prescribed Burns" interactive map – including stories, photos and videos – takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work.



For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit the link below.