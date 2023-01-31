DNR Announces Free Snowmobiling Weekend

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents can enjoy a weekend of free snowmobiling next month without the requirement of registration or permit.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the free weekend will take place February 11th and 12th, encouraging riders to test-drive the wide array of trails in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.



Typically, snowmobilers need a permit and registration in order to ride.



The state legislature approved the free weekend for a few different hobbies, including ORV riding and fishing.



For more information on how to ride for free, visit the provided link.