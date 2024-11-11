Firearm Deer Season's Five-Day Quiet Period Underway

November 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Throughout Michigan, hunters are preparing stands, blinds and camps for the upcoming firearm deer season that kicks off this Friday, November 15th.



Although there's excitement ahead of the opener, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to respect the state's five-day quiet period that got underway Sunday and runs through Thursday.



During the five days, unless hunting for small game, waterfowl or fur harvesting, it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp.



Captain Pete Wright with the DNR Law Enforcement Division said “Hunters know that they are on the cusp of another Michigan firearm deer season once we enter into the five-day quiet period. Those critical days create a window of time, just before the opener, when hunters can catch their breath and the woods have a chance to calm. This period is like pushing a reset button, allowing deer to settle back into their day-to-day patterns, which in turn increases the chances of a successful hunt.”



Small game or waterfowl hunters and fur harvesters can still carry the appropriate firearm for the season. Small game and waterfowl hunters may carry shotguns with shotshells for hunting small game, but cannot possess buckshot, slugs, ball loads or cut shells during this time. Fur harvesters may carry rimfire firearms (.22-caliber or smaller) while actively hunting or checking traplines during the open furbearing animal season.



More information is available in the provided link.



The Report All Poaching hotline is 800-292-7800 to report trespassing, shooting or other related natural resource violations.