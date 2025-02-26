"Discover Days: Healthcare" Program For Local High School Students

February 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming program is geared toward local high school students with an interest in health-related careers.



Discover Days: Healthcare will take place on Thursday, March 6th from 8:30am to Noon or 11am to 2pm.



The event has been planned through a collaboration of local healthcare businesses, Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers, Workforce and Economic Development, Trinity Health Livingston, and the Livingston Educational Service Agency. Trinity Health is sponsoring lunch and the Economic Development Council of Livingston County is sponsoring the transportation.



The program is open to 9th and 10th grade students who have an interest in health careers as documented on the Xello platform.



Students will have the chance to hear from professionals across various healthcare fields, engage in hands-on activities, and gain a deeper understanding of pathways available within this career cluster.



Organizers say the event is meant to provide valuable insights into careers that are typically difficult to experience through traditional job shadowing.



Spaces are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students interested will have to complete a brief application to be considered and should contact their high school counselor to register.