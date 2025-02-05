Dinner & Variety Show to Benefit Charyl Stockwell Music Department

February 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A dinner and variety show fundraiser this Saturday will benefit students from Charyl Stockwell Prep Academy.



Members of the Honors Chorale stopped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison to explain how some of the funds will be used.



"Eric Whitacre, he's a famous composer. There's a big event in April every year. High schools have to audition to participate, but a member of his team found us on YouTube and sent us an invite to perform with Eric Whitacre conducting us at the Lincoln Center in New York," said Alexa Wheeler.



However, the members have to pay their own way to get there. That's where Saturday's dinner and variety show at 2/42 Community Center comes into play.



"It has all of our kids singing. We have some group numbers. We have some duets. And then we have some solos," Wheeler added.



