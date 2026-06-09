Local Berry Farm Experiencing "Severe Crop Loss"

June 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some not-so-great news coming from a local farmer.



Diederich’s Berry & Produce Farm is located at 3537 Morrice Road in Webberville. It starts its season in early-to-mid-June with U-Pick/We-Pick Strawberries.



It posted the following on Facebook:

“Strawberry Update: This is not an update we want to give. Due to a widespread root system failure, we are experiencing severe crop loss. Despite our best efforts to save the crop, we will not be able to open for "U-Pick" or "We-Pick" this year. We hope you are able to get your strawberries this season from another source-we are very sorry we cannot be your berry farm this year. Looking for a better corn season”.



As for other crops, it was stated “So far everything else is good aside from no peaches. Some years are just harder. We appreciate your support!”



A link is provided.



Facebook photos.