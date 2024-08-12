Road Resurfacing Project In Dexter Township

August 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews /news@whm.com





A road resurfacing project starts tomorrow in Dexter Township.



On Tuesday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Quigley Road between Madden Road and Dexter Town Hall Road during daytime hours to perform unpaved road resurfacing.



The road will re-open at the end of each workday and remain open until work resumes the following morning.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately three days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



The Road Commission advises that access will be maintained for emergency services and any residents who live or work within the closure limits.