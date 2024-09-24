Grand Re-Opening Events Saturday For Two DWC Locations

September 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two popular chicken chain locations have re-opened in Genesee County with events set this weekend to mark the occasion.



Three franchise locations abruptly closed in April in Grand Blanc, Davison, and Oxford.



The stores in Grand Blanc and Davison recently re-opened under brand ownership and management.



While the initial timeline projected a re-opening within weeks, the Company made the decision to remodel both locations to align with new brand guidelines including refreshed interiors and new kitchen equipment to support a recent menu expansion at all locations.



Both the Grand Blanc and Davison locations will host special Grand Opening events this Saturday, September 28th to celebrate the relaunch.



The events will feature promotions, giveaways, and a preview of new offerings. The first 25 customers at each location will be entered to win free wings for a year. Also to mark the occasion, DWC is offering 50% off the entire menu all day at both locations.



DWC Founder Gus Malliaras said “We appreciate the strong connection the Davison and Grand Blanc communities had with the previous team and truly value their patience as we worked through this process. We’re committed to maintaining that same level of service while bringing new enhancements to elevate the overall guest experience.”



Photo: Google Street View & DWC - recently remodeled Davison interior.